CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

CBFV stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in CB Financial Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 58,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CB Financial Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CB Financial Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.