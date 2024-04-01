Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Senseonics Stock Performance

Shares of SENS stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $281.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.05.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 270.13% and a negative return on equity of 146.90%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Senseonics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.