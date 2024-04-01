Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Senseonics Stock Performance
Shares of SENS stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $281.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.05.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 270.13% and a negative return on equity of 146.90%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Senseonics
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.