StockNews.com Lowers ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

STKS has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Up 9.9 %

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.40 million, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 2.42. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.98 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, insider David Kanen bought 191,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $718,443.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,271.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONE Group Hospitality

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 683,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 26,392 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.