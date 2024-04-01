StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

