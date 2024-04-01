Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

CPE stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $41.36.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $601.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.30 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

