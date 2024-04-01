Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ENTA stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $369.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 448,201 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 613.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 543,111 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 92,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

