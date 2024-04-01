Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $156.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.03. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,561,181,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,312,000 after acquiring an additional 913,678 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

