REE Automotive’s (REE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an underweight rating on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:REE opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. REE Automotive has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,887 shares during the period. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,524,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in REE Automotive by 664.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 3,383,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in REE Automotive by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,160,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,901,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 677,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

