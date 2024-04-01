Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.45.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 186.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $273,709.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $273,709.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $270,544.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,581.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,008. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Macy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

