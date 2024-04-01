Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.45 price target on the stock.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

