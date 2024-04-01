Aqua Metals’ (AQMS) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Aqua Metals stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

