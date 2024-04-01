Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Down 0.7 %

AMGN stock opened at $284.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

