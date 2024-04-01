William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 8.94. The company has a market cap of $502.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.88. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solid Biosciences news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $32,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 3,410,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $18,861,242.89. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,833,539 shares in the company, valued at $37,789,470.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $32,267.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,216 shares of company stock worth $39,430. Corporate insiders own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 748,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 677,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 108.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 660,747 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 177.8% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 584,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 374,053 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 29.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

