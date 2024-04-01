Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Union Jack Oil Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of UJO opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Thursday. Union Jack Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.45 million, a P/E ratio of 725.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.82.

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

