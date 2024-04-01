Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 520 ($6.57) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Wynnstay Group Stock Down 3.4 %
Wynnstay Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 11.75 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,666.67%.
About Wynnstay Group
Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.
