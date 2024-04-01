Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 520 ($6.57) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Wynnstay Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Wynnstay Group stock opened at GBX 355 ($4.49) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 375 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 375.58. The company has a market cap of £81.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,183.33 and a beta of 0.62. Wynnstay Group has a 12-month low of GBX 296.55 ($3.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 560 ($7.08).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 11.75 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,666.67%.

About Wynnstay Group

(Get Free Report)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.