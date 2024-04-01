DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $685.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $620.72.

Shares of ADBE opened at $504.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $567.63 and its 200-day moving average is $570.42. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $226.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $3,277,785,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

