Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.