Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Given a C$1.60 Price Target by Echelon Wealth Partners Analysts

Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$1.60 price target on Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of CVE PNG opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$226.72 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.69. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$1.11.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

