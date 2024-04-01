Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Given a C$1.60 Price Target by Echelon Wealth Partners Analysts

Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$1.60 price target on Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.
Kraken Robotics Stock Up 4.8 %
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
