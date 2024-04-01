Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AQST. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $312.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 984,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

