Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON ACSO opened at GBX 536 ($6.77) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 529.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 559.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. accesso Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 500 ($6.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 822.12 ($10.39). The firm has a market cap of £223.35 million, a PE ratio of 4,123.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, insider Fern MacDonald sold 59,612 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.82), for a total value of £321,904.80 ($406,805.00). In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Steve Brown sold 55,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.76), for a total transaction of £299,476.95 ($378,461.96). Also, insider Fern MacDonald sold 59,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £321,904.80 ($406,805.00). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,589 shares of company stock valued at $142,388,175. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

