Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FC. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of FC stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $521.77 million, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. Analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 120.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.7% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 48,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 54.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 81.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

