JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $141.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.20.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $127.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.38. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.