Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) PT Lowered to $95.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FC. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $521.77 million, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

