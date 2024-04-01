Needham & Company LLC Boosts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $145.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.77.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

DIS stock opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.08. The company has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $5,921,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

