William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CXM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Sprinklr from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.15.
Sprinklr Stock Down 5.7 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,861.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,682 shares of company stock worth $2,476,123 in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Further Reading
