William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CXM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Sprinklr from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.15.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Stock Down 5.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CXM stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,861.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,682 shares of company stock worth $2,476,123 in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.