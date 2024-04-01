Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of CS stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

