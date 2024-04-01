Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $140.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.70.

CNI stock opened at $131.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.87. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,713,000. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,243,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

