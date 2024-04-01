Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 224.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

