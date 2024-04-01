Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $16.94.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

In related news, President Marc G. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 461,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 30.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

See Also

