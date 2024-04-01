Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of GBLI stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $414.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.46. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $37.00.
Global Indemnity Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
