Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $9.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,471,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

