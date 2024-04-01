NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NS stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.35%.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 339,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,535,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,042,000 after acquiring an additional 351,608 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 394,719 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

