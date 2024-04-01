Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LNG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $161.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.20. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.