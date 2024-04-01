Berenberg Bank Lowers Relx (LON:REL) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx (LON:REL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 3,500 ($44.23) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 3,300 ($41.70).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,770 ($47.64) to GBX 4,100 ($51.81) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
Relx Stock Performance
Relx Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 41.80 ($0.53) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,276.60%.
About Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
