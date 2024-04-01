voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Up 10.1 %
Shares of NYSE VJET opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.
About voxeljet
