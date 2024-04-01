Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 29th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGLO stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Arch Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.3406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

