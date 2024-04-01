Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of GNK opened at $20.33 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $868.70 million, a P/E ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Genco Shipping & Trading’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $245,599.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,222.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $245,599.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,222.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 35,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $706,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,678. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 138,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

