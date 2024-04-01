StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. Citizens has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.89.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%.
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
