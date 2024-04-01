StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. Citizens has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 74.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

