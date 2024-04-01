CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

CapStar Financial stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $418.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.79.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CapStar Financial during the third quarter worth about $883,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 153,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

