CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Stock Performance
CapStar Financial stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $418.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.79.
CapStar Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.
Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial
CapStar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CapStar Financial
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.