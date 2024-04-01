StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

Air T stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. Air T has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%. The business had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

Air T Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 11,365.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

