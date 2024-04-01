StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Stock Performance
Air T stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. Air T has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.73.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%. The business had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Air T
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.