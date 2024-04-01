HSBC Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $70.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HSBC from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on C. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.56.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.