TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $392.80.

NYSE:BLD opened at $440.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $399.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $443.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 103.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $722,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 127.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

