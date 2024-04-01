Citigroup Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $252.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $263.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.53.

NYSE BA opened at $192.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.78 and a 200-day moving average of $209.59. Boeing has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

