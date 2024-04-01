Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Shares of AR opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. Antero Resources has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 3.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $126,793,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 83.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

