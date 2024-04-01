AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMN. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $62.51 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $112.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.21.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 6,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

