Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.11.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of AAN opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.18 million, a P/E ratio of 93.75 and a beta of 1.32. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 625.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,579,000 after buying an additional 42,346 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 299.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 37,245 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

