Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 71,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

