StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $9.00 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $104.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.