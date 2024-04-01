StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $9.00 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $104.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 862,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

