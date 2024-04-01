Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Denison Mines Price Performance
Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.67. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.15.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 18.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
