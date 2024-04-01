Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Denison Mines Price Performance

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.67. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 18.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Denison Mines Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at $39,013,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 31,390,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592,121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,632,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,008,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 10.5% during the second quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,603,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

