Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$100.75.

TSE CNQ opened at C$103.33 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$69.83 and a 12 month high of C$103.61. The stock has a market cap of C$110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$88.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 22.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.3588277 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total value of C$23,993,361.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total transaction of C$366,058.88. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total value of C$23,993,361.00. Insiders sold a total of 647,999 shares of company stock valued at $60,737,470 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

